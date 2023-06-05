Franco (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays lost Brandon Lowe (back) to the injured list Monday, but they'll get the other half of their usual double-play combination back in action with Franco returning to action after a two-game absence. Though Vidal Brujan is getting the nod at second base Monday, the Rays will likely rely mostly on Taylor Walls or Isaac Paredes to work in tandem with Franco in the middle infield while Lowe is sidelined.