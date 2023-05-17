Chirinos (2-1) got the win over the Mets on Tuesday, allowin three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings.

Chirinos qualified for the win after Jalen Beeks pitched two scoreless innings and handed the ball off to him in the third. Two of the three hits he gave up were home runs. Brett Baty took him deep in the fifth and then Pete Alonso crushed a two-run blast in the seventh. Chirinos has strictly been used as a bulk reliever in seven appearances this season and overall, he has been successful in that role. He has an unsightly 11:11 K:BB ratio but owns a respectable 2.79 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 29 innings.