Chirinos (3-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Padres, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Chirinos made his third start of the year but wasn't able to replicate his success from his previous outing. The right-hander didn't get help from his defense Sunday, and he needed 90 pitches (52 strikes) to get 14 outs. He's now at a 2.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP And 20:14 K:BB through 43 innings over 10 appearances. Chirinos has occasionally worked behind an opener this season, which would likely help him qualify for more wins. He's projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Royals in a favorable matchup.