The Rays optioned Chirinos to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos will open the season in the minors after losing out to Josh Fleming in the competition for the No. 5 spot in the Rays' rotation. After missing most of the past two seasons while recovering from August 2020 Tommy John surgery, Chirinos reported to camp without any limitations but wasn't able to solidify a rotation spot after logging a 6.57 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 12.1 Grapefruit League innings.