Chirinos (3-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Chirinos allowed a season-high eight runs Saturday, including a solo homer to Drew Waters in the third and a three-run shot to Freddy Fermin in the fourth. With a handful of the Rays' starting options on the 60-day injured list, Chirinos has been thrust into the rotation for four starts, where he's posted a 6.43 ERA with a 10:8 K:BB while going fewer than six innings in each appearance. Though he will likely stick around in the Rays rotation for a while, Chirinos isn't a trustworthy option in most formats.