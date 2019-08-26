Rays' Yonny Chirinos: May not return until late September
Chirinos is without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list but appears unlikely to be reinstated until late September, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos took a meaningful step forward in his recovery from inflammation in his right middle finger by playing catch this weekend, marking his first baseball activity since he landed on the injured list Aug. 5. Though Chirinos didn't experience any reported complications while throwing, he'll realistically have to complete multiple bullpen sessions, at least one live batting practice session and an abbreviated minor-league rehab assignment or slate of simulated games before being reinstated. With that in mind, Topkin notes that Chirinos is behind fellow rehabbing starter Blake Snell (elbow), who himself is approximately 10 days behind the rehab program of Tyler Glasnow (forearm). The Rays aren't counting on having Glasnow back until at least the second week of September, and he'll be limited to a bullpen role once he does return. Chirinos will likely be restricted to relief duty as well if he makes it back in late September.
