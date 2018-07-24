Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Recalled, will start Tuesday
Chirinos was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Chirinos will return to the big leagues for the first time since late April after a forearm strain interrupted what had been an impressive beginning to his MLB career. Prior to hitting the shelf and then getting optioned to Triple-A, Chirinos made six appearances (five starts) for the Rays, posting a 3.71 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. Chirinos may not be in store for a lengthy stay in the Tampa Bay rotation, as the team expects to get ace Blake Snell (shoulder) back from the 10-day disabled list as soon as next week.
