Chirinos is slated to work as a bulk reliever behind opener Zack Littell in Wednesday's home game versus the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Littell and Chirinos worked in tandem successfully during Chirinos' most recent turn through the rotation last Thursday against the Diamondbacks, so manager Kevin Cash will stick with the arrangement once again this week. After Littell tossed two scoreless frames in Arizona, Chirinos came on to pick up the win while striking out four and allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks over six innings out of the bullpen.