Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Bregman wasn't directly involved in any run production, but he still had a strong game from the No. 2 spot in the order. The third baseman went 0-for-7 with three walks over this week's two-game series versus the Orioles. Bregman has hit well overall, batting .303 with a .926 OPS, 16 home runs, 24 doubles, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored and a stolen base through 82 contests this season.