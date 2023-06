Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Verdugo will be benched Thursday against Cleveland due to a "lack of hustle," Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Verdugo didn't give maximum effort on the basepaths during a fielder's choice by Masataka Yoshida in Wednesday's game, and Cora will seemingly use Verdugo to send a message to the rest of the team. Cora also said that the 27-year-old outfielder will return to Boston's lineup Friday.