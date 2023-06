Verdugo, who was placed on the bereavement list Thursday, will rejoin the team Tuesday in Boston against the Marlins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Jarren Duran is taking Verdugo's place as the leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching in the short term, and Boston faces three more righties this weekend in Chicago before Monday's off day. Fantasy managers should get Verdugo out of lineups this weekend where possible, but he can be deployed per usual next week.