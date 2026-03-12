Monasterio has emerged as the frontrunner for a utility role with Romy Gonzalez (shoulder) unlikely for Opening Day, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Monasterio served as the designated hitter Thursday and went 1-for-4 in a spring game against the Twins.

Gonzalez's injury -- he's heading to see a specialist and could undergo surgery -- has meant ample opportunity for Monasterio, who was a minor piece in the six-player trade with Milwaukee that brought Caleb Durbin to Boston. Over 10 Grapefruit League games, Monasterio has made appearances at third base, shortstop, first base and DH, going 8-for-23 (.348) with four walks, a double, a home run, five RBI and two stolen bases. Additionally, the latest roster projection from Ian Browne of MLB.com has Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa making the 26-man roster in utility roles.