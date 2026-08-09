Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Allows one run in bulk relief

Bello did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Bello threw 34 of 51 pitches for strikes with seven whiffs and departed in line for a potential win before the Athletics rallied late. The 27-year-old continues to pitch well in a relief role, allowing just two earned runs over 22.2 innings since July 12. He owns a 4.84 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 64:27 K:BB across 83.2 frames overall this season, including eight starts and 10 relief appearances.