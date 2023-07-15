Bello (7-5) yielded three runs on eight hits over six innings Friday, striking out five without walking a batter and earning a win over the Cubs.

Bello gave up one run through three innings before Cody Bellinger knocked a pair of solo homers against him. Since allowing five runs in his season debut April 17, Bello has yielded three or fewer runs in 14 consecutive starts. He's posted an 18:2 K:BB over his last four outings, improving to a 75:22 K:BB through 86 innings. Bello will carry a 3.14 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come in Oakland next week.