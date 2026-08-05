Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Records first career save

Bello earned his first career save Tuesday against the White Sox, striking out two over three hitless innings.

Bello entered in the seventh inning with an 11-run lead and made quick work of Chicago, throwing no more than 11 pitches in any of his three scoreless frames on his way to his first career save. Since being recalled July 12, Bello has allowed just one run across 16.2 innings while posting a 15:2 K:BB. Through seven starts and nine relief appearances for Boston this season, he owns a 5.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 59:26 K:BB over 77.2 innings.