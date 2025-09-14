Bello (11-7) took the loss Saturday as the Red Sox were downed 5-3 by the Yankees, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was tagged for more than three runs for the first time since Aug. 10, which was also the last time he got handed a losing decision. Bello has given Boston at least five innings in every start since the beginning of June, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 89:32 K:BB over 117.2 innings during that time. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the A's.