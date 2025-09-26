Bello (11-9) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Bello was great through the first five innings, finding little trouble outside of a bases-loaded jam in the third, but his outing fell through in the sixth. An error, a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases and forced the right-hander's exit, with Daulton Varsho then immediately delivering a grand slam that brought home all three inherited runners. With little run support behind him, Bello was handed his third consecutive loss. The 26-year-old has completed six innings just once in his last five outings, posting a 5.40 ERA during that span, and will finish the regular season with a 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 124:59 K:BB across 166.2 innings.