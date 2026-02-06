Rodgers (back) signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rodgers endured an injury-plagued 2025 season with the Astros, as he was limited to only 128 plate appearances due to a combination of multiple issues. He should have had plenty of time to get healthy ahead of the 2026 campaign, and he will be set to compete for a roster spot with the Red Sox. Rodgers could land a bench role, as Boston has several options at second base but currently lacks any standout options.