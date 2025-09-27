Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI in Friday's 4-3 victory over Detroit.

The Boston center fielder played hero with the game tied in the ninth, ripping a one-out RBI triple off reliever Tommy Kahnle to win the game and secure his team's spot in the postseason. Rafaela had struggled in September prior to this performance, posting a .211/.273/.296 slash line in 77 plate appearances this month while sinking to the bottom third of the order. Overall, the 25-year-old is now slashing .247/.292/.412 with 83 runs scored and 63 RBI across 579 plate appearances.