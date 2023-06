Hamilton was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, retroactive to June 2, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hamilton will be sidelined for at least the next week, but the Red Sox don't expect him to face a lengthy absence. The 25-year-old is performing well in his first taste of the Triple-A level this year with a .267/.344/.524 slash line, 11 homers and 26 stolen bases in 47 games.