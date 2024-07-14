Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Smith singled and scored in the second inning then plated two runs an inning later. He's batting just .226 since joining the Red Sox but has been better of late, going 11-for-38 (.289) over the last 13 games. Smith remains the primary first baseman, starting against righties, but his role should change soon after the All-Star break. Injured first baseman Triston Casas (ribs) has started to his baseballs again and could return in the second half of the month.