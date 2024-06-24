Valdez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Since he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on May 29, Valdez has operated in the strong side of a platoon at second base while slashing .308/.390/.654 with four home runs and one stolen base over a stretch of 20 games. Though his performance doesn't warrant a downturn in playing time, Valdez could nonetheless find himself as the odd man out of the lineup against right-handed pitching as a consequence of the Red Sox regaining health in the outfield. The recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Wilyer Abreu from injuries will push Ceddanne Rafaela from center field to shortstop and David Hamilton from shortstop to second base Monday, leaving no room for the lefty-hitting Valdez even though Toronto is expected to bring a righty (Chris Bassitt) to the hill.