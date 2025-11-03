Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Beginning throwing progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobbins (knee) has been cleared to start a full throwing program, the pitcher revealed on his X account Monday.
Dobbins blew out the ACL in his right knee in mid-July and had surgery, but he's expected to have a normal offseason and show up to spring training without restrictions. The right-hander posted a 4.13 ERA and 45:17 K:BB through 61 innings with the big club in 2025 and could compete for a spot in Boston's 2026 rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Expected to have normal offseason•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Injury potentially significant•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Exits with injury•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Officially called up for start•