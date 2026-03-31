Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobbins (knee) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Memphis, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dobbins managed to build up during spring training, though the team has limited him in fielding drills as he continues to rehab from ACL surgery last July. A timetable for his return from the injured list is unclear at this time, and even once he is fully healthy, it's unknown if he'll have a spot in the rotation waiting for him.
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