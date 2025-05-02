Dobbins will start for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Brayan Bello is moving up a day to start Friday in place of Walker Buehler (shoulder), so the Red Sox needed someone to slide into Bello's old spot. Dobbins has pitched well in both of his starts for the Red Sox this season, yielding four runs (three earned) with an 11:2 K:BB over 11 innings. He could earn additional starts if Buehler winds up requiring a stint on the injured list.