Bradley went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Bradley entered the game hitless across 10 plate appearances, though he had struck out only once in that span. He reversed fortunes Wednesday by delivering a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. Bradley followed that up three frames later with another two-base hit to drive in a runner. He soured his day a bit with a trio of strikeouts, and is still hitting just .133 early on in the campaign.