ESPN announced Thursday that Bradley has joined the network as a college baseball studio and game analyst.

Bradley's move to the broadcast booth would seem to signal the end of his playing career. The 35-year-old outfielder was unsigned for most of last season before joining the Mets on a minor-league deal shortly after the All-Star break, but he was eventually released in September after posting a .626 OPS over 25 games at Triple-A Syracuse. Bradley enjoyed an 11-year big-league career that spanned from 2013 through 2023 and included stops with the Red Sox, Brewers, Blue Jays and Royals. Though he was a below-league-average hitter with a career 82 wRC+, Bradley peaked in 2016 with a .267 average, 26 home runs and 87 RBI, earning his lone All-Star nod that season. He also captured a Gold Glove Award in 2018 and starred in Boston's run to a World Series championship in that same season, claiming ALCS MVP honors.