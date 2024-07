The Mets signed Bradley to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Bradley had been playing with the independent league Long Island Ducks, where he had a 1.204 OPS with 12 homers in 40 games. The 34-year-old appeared in 43 contests with the Royals in 2023, collecting a lowly .397 OPS. Presumably, Bradley will be assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.