Bradley is returning from the paternity list ahead of the team's series versus the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley was away from the team since Friday to attend the birth of his daughter, but he'll be back for the four-game series against the Angels on Monday. The outfielder owns a .227/.353/.637 slash line over 150 at-bats this season, most notably notching 14 doubles in 48 games.