Bennett didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing three hits and a walk over 3.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one.

The southpaw took the mound to begin the third inning after opener Alec Gamboa had coughed up three runs, and Bennett steadied the ship for the Red Sox as they mounted a comeback, although he was no longer the pitcher of record when his team finally took the lead. Bennett's role on Boston's postseason staff isn't yet clear, but a 4.91 ERA since the beginning of August suggests he could be headed for the bullpen.