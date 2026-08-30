Bennett (9-6) earned the win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three hits and notching seven strikeouts without walking any batters over six scoreless innings.

Bennett breezed through his six frames, throwing 59 of 83 pitches for strikes and scattering three hits. He racked up 14 whiffs and finished with his second straight quality start. It was the fourth scoreless outing of six-plus innings in what has been a very promising rookie campaign for the southpaw. He'll carry a 3.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 74:18 K:BB over 93.2 innings spanning 16 starts into his next appearance, which is lined up to be a road tilt in Baltimore.