Bennett took a no-decision against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

After serving up back-to-back solo home runs to begin the fourth inning, Bennett responded by retiring all nine of the final batters he faced Thursday. Despite getting a quick hook -- the 68 pitches were his second fewest of 2026 -- the southpaw went deep enough for his third consecutive quality start. He's set to take a strong 3.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 81:18 K:BB over 99.2 innings into a favorable home matchup versus the Angels.