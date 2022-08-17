Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

When Boston reinstated Enrique Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Duran was able to stick in the lineup for the Red Sox's 5-3 win over the Pirates, as Hernandez started at shortstop while Refsnyder was on the bench. Refsnyder is likely to make most of his starts versus lefty pitching moving forward, but the lefty-hitting Duran appears set to lose out on everyday duties in center field with Hernandez taking over the position Wednesday as top shortstop Xander Bogaerts (shin) rejoins the lineup. In addition to being a defensive liability, Duran has played his way out of a regular role by slashing .176/.247/.338 with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break.