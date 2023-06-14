Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is rolling out a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Rockies southpaw Austin Gomber, so Duran and fellow lefty hitters Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers will all head to the bench. Duran previously took a seat in Tuesday's 7-6 loss against the Rockies' Chase Anderson, and the 26-year-old's opportunities to play versus right-handed pitchers are expected to decline moving forward following Adam Duvall's recent return from the injured list.