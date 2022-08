Duran will become Boston's fourth outfielder after the team activated Enrique Hernandez from the injured list Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran, who's had a rocky road the last two months as the primary center fielder, will become a spare outfielder instead of being sent down to the minors where he could play every day and develop. He started in center Tuesday while Hernandez gave Xander Bogaerts a break at shortstop.