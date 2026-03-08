Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Another strong outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oviedo allowed two hits and struck out four over 3.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rays.
After a wild, rocky start to the Grapefruit League, Oviedo has impressed in two subsequent outings and is the frontrunner for the final rotation spot. That first spring appearance, when the right-hander walked three and hit a batter, was followed by 6.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and zero walks.
