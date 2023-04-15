Winckowski (1-0) allowed one run on four hits, one walk and a hit batsman over three innings Friday, earning a win over the Angels.

Winckowski has been stellar out of the Boston's heavily used bullpen. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs in 12 innings over six relief appearances. He came through the system as a starter but is expected to remain in a multi-inning relief role for now. Winckowski's a strike-thrower and not afraid to pitch to contact.