Winckowski struck out two over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and earned a hold in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mets.

Winckowski was summoned with one out in the sixth inning at a high-leverage moment. The Mets had scored to make it a 5-1 ballgame and had two runners on with Pete Alonso up. The right-hander squelched the threat while showing improved velocity, which had dipped during June. Winckowski hit 97 and 98 mph and looked like the pitcher that was so vital to the Red Sox in the early months. He's tied for the league lead with 55.1 relief innings and maintains a 2.93 ERA.