Winckowski (3-1) earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Winckowski got into trouble and allowed a pair of runs in the third inning, but he otherwise kept Cleveland off the scoreboard. The right-hander wasn't overpowering in the victory -- he induced only five swinging strikes and punched out four batters -- but he allowed just one extra-base hit and threw 52 of 77 pitches for strikes. Winckowski has earned a win in each of his past three starts, allowing only four runs over 17 innings during that stretch. Given his success so far, Boston could be compelled to keep Winckowski in the rotation while waiting for Chris Sale (ribs) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) to return.