Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Turner could be used at second base in the coming days as the team looks to jumpstart their offense, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Turner has made four appearances at second base this season, but his last start at the position came all the way back in September of 2015. Given that he's now 38, it would be a stretch to think he could handle the position regularly. It seems as if the Red Sox might be willing to give it a try, though, given how little they've gotten from the keystone from an offensive standpoint. Turner's fantasy managers would certainly welcome him picking up second base eligibility.