Turner is starting at second base and batting third in Friday's game versus the Cubs, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Turner entered play Friday having seen eight innings of action at second base this season, but this is his first start at the position since all the way back in 2015. The goal of the move is to inject more offense into the lineup, as this allows Masataka Yoshida to be the designated hitter and both Jarren Duran and Adam Duvall to start in the outfield.
