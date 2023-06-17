Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, two-run homer, grand slam and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Turner has hit safely in seven straight games, including five multi-hit efforts during that stretch. Friday's performance was the veteran's first multi-homer outing of the campaign, and his six RBI were a season high. Given his recent hot streak, the Red Sox are looking to get Turner's bat in the lineup as much as possible, which means he'll likely get a few more chances at first base to go along with his usual DH duties.