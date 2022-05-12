Plawecki was ejected from Wednesday's game against Atlanta for arguing balls and strikes, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Plawecki was up to bat with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, and he was ejected after he expressed his displeasure with a called third strike. He went 1-for-3 and was replaced by Christian Vazquez behind the plate.
