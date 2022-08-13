Plawecki will be on the bench Saturday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Plawecki has emerged as Boston's primary catcher after the team sent Christian Vazquez to Houston at the trade deadline, though he's not far above Saturday's starter Reese McGuire on the depth chart. He may not even be ahead at all, as both backstops have started five times in the last 10 games.
