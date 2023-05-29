Boston manager Alex Cora said Crawford (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's series-opener against the Reds.
Crawford sustained an ankle contusion on a comebacker during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He was able to recover and made an athletic play to get the runner at first base before the right-hander was removed from the game. Crawford was unavailable Sunday.
