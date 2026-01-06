The Red Sox and Crawford (wrist) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.75 million contract Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford will receive the same salary in 2026 after he missed the entire 2025 season due to a knee injury and then right wrist surgery. The hurler is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, though it's possible he's slow-played at the beginning of spring training. Assuming health, Crawford is set to compete for a spot in Boston's rotation.