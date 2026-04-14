The Red Sox have pulled Crawford (wrist) off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford made one start for Worcester, permitting five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings. He's working his way back from right wrist surgery which he had last summer, though it's unclear at this point whether the setback is related to that or something else. The Red Sox should have more on Crawford's status soon.