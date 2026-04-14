Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Dealing with sore forearm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Crawford (wrist) was pulled off his rehab assignment due to forearm soreness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
The right-hander is working his way back from the wrist surgery he underwent last summer, but that progression will be paused for a bit. Cora said that Crawford won't require an MRI, so there doesn't appear to be much concern for the forearm issue. He could resume his rehab assignment sometime next week.
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