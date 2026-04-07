Crawford (wrist) is on track to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester this weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and as long as he gets through that without any setbacks, he'll be cleared to take the ball for the WooSox. It would be the first time Crawford has pitched in a game since he underwent right wrist surgery last summer. The righty will need a few rehab outings, and he could remain with Worcester rather than rejoin the Red Sox after the rehab assignment is over.