Crawford didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 2-0 victory over Seattle, allowing one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Making his first start of the season and first appearance since May 13, Crawford took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He was wildly effective as just 43 of 83 pitches went for strikes with an impressive 13 of the swinging variety in registering seven strikeouts, though the converse was the subpar four free passes. The 26-year-old is slated to start again next weekend against St. Louis and could remain part of the rotation if he continues to pitch like he did Sunday.